Weezer premieres 'Long Lost Edit' of resurgent 'Go Away' single

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during 2025 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Weezer has dug up a "Long Lost Edit" version of their resurgent song "Go Away."

"Go Away," which features vocals by Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast, originally appeared on Weezer's 2014 album, Everything Will Be Alright in the End, but has been given second life over the past few months after going viral on TikTok.

The "Long Lost Edit" video features Weezer performing alongside Consentino as she and Rivers Cuomo act out the lyrics about a boy begging a girl to take him back. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"The song that won't Go Away," Weezer says. "This performance never made the final cut. Now it has been revealed."

In addition to looking back at past songs, Weezer just dropped new music in the form of the single "Shine Again," the first preview of their next album. They also announced a U.S. arena tour kicking off in September.

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