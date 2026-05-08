Weezer to perform on Amazon Music's ﻿'In the Paint﻿' following NBA playoff game

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during 2025 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Weezer is set to perform on an upcoming episode of Amazon Music's In the Paint series.

The set will air following Prime Video's broadcast of the NBA playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 11 and its NBA Nightcap postgame show.

You can tune in to watch via Prime Video, the Amazon Music app and Twitch.

Weezer premiered a new song called "Shine Again" in April, marking their first fresh material in four years. It's the first single off an upcoming new Weezer album, the title and release date for which have yet to be announced.

Weezer will launch a U.S. tour, dubbed The Gathering, in September. The bill also includes The Shins and Silversun Pickups.

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