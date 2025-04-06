Weezer joins Coachella 2025 lineup

Weezer Performs At Golden 1 Center Steve Jennings/Getty Images (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Weezer has joined the lineup for Coachella 2025.

The "Buddy Holly" rockers will perform on the Saturday of the festival's first weekend, taking place April 11-13. They're not included on the bill for the second weekend, held April 18-20.

The Coachella lineup also includes Green Day, Misfits, Clairo, The Marías, Sam Fender, Jimmy Eat World, beabadoobee, Djo, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Kraftwerk, The Beaches and The Go-Go's.

Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Travis Scott will headline, as well.

You can watch Coachella 2025 sets streaming live on YouTube. For the full lineup and all set times, visit Coachella.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!