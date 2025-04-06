Weezer joins Coachella 2025 lineup

Weezer has joined the lineup for Coachella 2025.

The "Buddy Holly" rockers will perform on the Saturday of the festival's first weekend, taking place April 11-13. They're not included on the bill for the second weekend, held April 18-20.

The Coachella lineup also includes Green Day, Misfits, Clairo, The Marías, Sam Fender, Jimmy Eat World, beabadoobee, Djo, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Kraftwerk, The Beaches and The Go-Go's.

Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Travis Scott will headline, as well.

You can watch Coachella 2025 sets streaming live on YouTube. For the full lineup and all set times, visit Coachella.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.