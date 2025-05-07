Weezer headlining 2025 Bumbershoot festival

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
By Josh Johnson

Weezer is headlining the 2025 Bumbershoot festival, taking place Aug. 30-31 in Seattle.

Rivers Cuomo and company will be performing their Voyage to the Blue Planet set, which includes a full-album performance of Weezer's 1994 self-titled debut aka the Blue Album.

The bill also includes The Linda Lindas, Bright Eyes, Car Seat Headrest and Sylvan Esso. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Bumbershoot.com.

Other festivals on Weezer's upcoming live schedule include Riot Fest, When We Were Young and Oceans Calling. The band also played a last-minute set at Coachella's first weekend in April, which took place shortly after bassist Scott Shriner's wife, Jillian, was arrested for allegedly pointing her gun at Los Angeles police officers.

