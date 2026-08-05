Weezer cranks out another '90s jam with latest '﻿Gold Album﻿' song, 'C.E.O.'

Weezer has premiered a new song called "C.E.O.," a track off the band's latest color-themed self-titled record, the Gold Album.

"C.E.O." begins with frontman Rivers Cuomo singing, "Cranking out another '90s jam/ Wish I could do something new/ But nobody wants to hear that/ They just want the classics."

The song continues, "You can't blame 'em really/ There's something special about your early s***."

The accompanying "C.E.O." video finds Weezer tasked with recreating their iconic video for "Undone - The Sweater Song" at the behest of executives played by Rob Riggle and Rob Huebel. After the band members realize it isn't working and leave the set, the executives and the director, played by Obsession filmmaker Curry Barker, recruit actors Michael Peña, Giovanni Ribisi and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, as well as skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, to replace them.

You can watch the "C.E.O" video on YouTube.

The Gold Album, the first full-length Weezer effort in five years, is set to be released Aug. 21. It also includes the previously released songs "Shine Again" and "We Might as Well Be Strangers."

Weezer will launch their upcoming U.S. Gathering tour in September. The bill also includes The Shins and Silversun Pickups.

A newly announced international leg of the Gathering kicks off in Japan in February 2027 before heading to the U.K. and Europe in May. The run will feature support from Taking Back Sunday.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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