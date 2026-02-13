Weezer collects all color albums in box set

Weezer is collecting all of their color-themed self-titled albums into one box set.

Since their 1994 debut effort came to be known as the Blue Album, Rivers Cuomo and company have put out five more records named after colors: 2001's Green, 2008's Red, 2016's White, and 2019's Teal and Black.

All six of those albums will be released on colored vinyl in a package dubbed the Weezer Coloring Book, which will begin shipping in the U.S. on April 10.

To preorder your copy, visit WeezerWebStore.com.

Weezer's most recent releases are their 2022 SZNZ EPs. In announcing the Weezer Coloring Book, the band teases, "Weezer will shine again soon, way more ... is coming in 2026."

