Way Down We Grow: Kaleo frontman teases "different colors and different styles" on upcoming album

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Kaleo has been working on a new album to follow their 2021 effort, Surface Sounds. So far, they've previewed the upcoming record with the acoustic "Lonely Cowboy" and the bluesy "Rock N Roller."

"Like my previous albums, there's gonna be a lot of different colors and different styles on this album," frontman JJ Julius Son tells ABC Audio. "Maybe even more so than before."

Julius Son adds that the album will feature one or two other songs in the vein of "Lonely Cowboy," but fans of the heavier stuff will not go hungry.

"No doubt we'll be rocking out, too," he says.

Kaleo will launch their U.S. Payback tour in August, and Julius Son expects to release more music throughout 2024.

"We're excited to put out some new music and keep working in the studio, get it done," he says.

