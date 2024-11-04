Watch Zakk Wylde's performance of the national anthem ahead of Seattle Seahawks game

Zakk Wylde performed the national anthem ahead of Sunday's football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

You can watch Wylde's instrumental rendition, which featured the kind of guitar heroics you'd expect from the Black Label Society frontman and Ozzy Osbourne shredder, in video posted to the Seahawks' Facebook.

"Zakk Wylde with an incredible rendition of the national anthem," the post's caption reads. However, the Seahawks needed more than a face-melting guitar solo to overcome the Rams and lost in overtime 26-20.

As the home of grunge, Seattle's seen a number of rocking renditions of the national anthem before Seahawks games, including by Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell.

