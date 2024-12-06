Watch Wolfgang Van Halen play drums to 5SOS after hearing song for first time

Wolfgang Van Halen is the latest artist to take part in Drumeo's "Heard for the First Time" challenge.

The YouTube channel's viral series asks drummer to listen to songs that they'd never heard before, then come up with their own drum parts. While he's primarily known for fronting his Mammoth WVH band and playing bass in Van Halen, Wolf is also a drummer and actually plays every instrument on Mammoth's records.

For his episode, Drumeo tasked Wolf with drumming along to the hit "Youngblood" by the band 5 Seconds of Summer. Upon hearing it, Wolf confirmed that he did not know the song, guessing that it might be by Ed Sheeran or Harry Styles.

Wolf's rendition earned the approval of 5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin, who complimented his "beautiful playing." Irwin previously participated in the Drumeo challenge and played Megadeth's "Tornado of Souls."

Other past Drumeo videos include Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith playing Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Kill," Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren playing Paramore's "Misery Business" and Lamb of God's Art Cruz playing Imagine Dragons' "Thunder" after hearing them for the first time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.