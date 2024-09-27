Watch video for Spiritbox's "Soft Spine" single

Spiritbox has premiered the video for the band's latest single, "Soft Spine."

The clip finds frontwoman Courtney LaPlante, as a press release puts it, "presiding over a brutal battle between cloaked warriors in an otherworldly arena," and definitely gives you the impression that the members of Spiritbox were really into the House Harkonnen scenes in Dune: Part Two.

You can watch the "Soft Spine" video streaming on YouTube.

The song "Soft Spine" premiered earlier in September. It follows Spiritbox's 2023 EP, The Fear of Fear.

Spiritbox is currently on tour with Korn and Gojira.

