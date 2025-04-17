Watch video for Evanescence's ﻿'Devil May Cry﻿' song 'Afterlife'

Netflix Music
By Josh Johnson

Evanescence has premiered the video for "Afterlife," the song they recorded for Netflix's animated Devil May Cry series.

The clip begins with frontwoman Amy Lee emerging from under a sheet — you might even say someone woke her up — before she heads into a room to find her bandmates. Once the first chorus hits, the room starts flashing red as Lee and company rock out.

You can watch the "Afterlife" video, which also features scenes from Devil May Cry, streaming on YouTube.

"Afterlife" premiered in March and marks the first original material from Evanescence to follow their 2021 album, The Bitter Truth.

Devil May Cry, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name, is streaming now. Its soundtrack also includes songs by Rage Against the Machine, Green Day, Limp Bizkit and Papa Roach.

