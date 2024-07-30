Watch video of MGK & Jelly Roll's live "Lonely Road" debut

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a new video capturing the live debut of his Jelly Roll collaboration, "Lonely Road."

The performance took place at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival in Milwaukee, which Jelly Roll headlined. MGK was a surprise guest and entered the stage by riding a Harley motorcycle.

"Jelly, this song is gonna change our lives," Kelly said at the end of song. "We are gonna perform this in stadiums one day."

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

"Lonely Road" premiered July 26. It's based around the melody of the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

