Watch video for HARDY & Fred Durst's collaboration, "SOUL4SALE"

HARDY Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)

By Josh Johnson

Country rocker HARDY has premiered the video for his collaboration with Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, "SOUL4SALE."

The clip follows two people clearly meant to evoke HARDY and Durst — one is wearing thick-framed glasses while the other sports a backward red baseball cap. We watch them as they go to different houses while carrying a cardboard box, which may contain the titular "SOUL4SALE."

You can watch the "SOUL4SALE" video streaming now on YouTube.

"SOUL4SALE" appears on HARDY's new album, Quit!!, which he describes as his debut rock record. It also includes a collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and the Nickelback-referencing single "ROCKSTAR."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

﻿

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!