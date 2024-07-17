Watch video for HARDY & Fred Durst's collaboration, "SOUL4SALE"

Country rocker HARDY has premiered the video for his collaboration with Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, "SOUL4SALE."

The clip follows two people clearly meant to evoke HARDY and Durst — one is wearing thick-framed glasses while the other sports a backward red baseball cap. We watch them as they go to different houses while carrying a cardboard box, which may contain the titular "SOUL4SALE."

You can watch the "SOUL4SALE" video streaming now on YouTube.

"SOUL4SALE" appears on HARDY's new album, Quit!!, which he describes as his debut rock record. It also includes a collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and the Nickelback-referencing single "ROCKSTAR."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

