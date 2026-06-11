Watch video for Black Veil Brides' ﻿'VINDICATE'﻿ track 'Woe and Pain'

Black Veil Brides have premiered the video for "Woe and Pain," a track off the band's new album, VINDICATE.

The clip finds Andy Biersack and company delivering a performance as fog machines blow behind them. You can watch it on YouTube.

VINDICATE, the seventh BVB album, dropped in May. It also includes the singles "Bleeders" and the title track.

Black Veil Brides are currently on tour in Europe in support of VINIDCATE, though they're without drummer Christian "CC" Coma, who dropped off the trek for personal reasons. He's expected to return to the band for their upcoming U.S. tour kicking off in August.

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