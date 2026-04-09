Watch video for Billy Morrison's 'Becoming' single with Sully Erna and Nuno Bettencourt

Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison has debuted the video for "Becoming," his collaborative single with Godsmack frontman Sully Erna and Extreme shredder Nuno Bettencourt.

The clip, which premiered via RevolverMag.com, finds Morrison, Erna and Bettencourt performing together under a downpour of rain.

"What you can't see in the video is the humidity!" Morrison tells Revolver. "It was over 90 degrees outside and we were locked in a steel room with constant running water for 5 hours."

"It was like playing in an Ecuadorian Rain forest," he adds. "It played havoc with the hair!"

"Becoming" will appear on Morrison's upcoming album, Hollow, due out in August. The record will also include guest spots from Marilyn Manson, The Offspring's Dexter Holland, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Billy Idol's Steve Stevens and rappers Chuck D, B-Real and DMC.

Hollow follows Morrison's 2024 album, The Morrison Project, which includes the Ozzy Osbourne collaboration "Crack Cocaine."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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