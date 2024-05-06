Watch Trent Reznor, Tom Morello & more in trailer for '﻿The Story of Lollapalooza'﻿ docuseries

Paramount+ has premiered the trailer for Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza.

The three-part docuseries chronicles the rise, fall and rebirth of Lollapalooza, which was first founded by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell as a touring festival in the early '90s, before being retooled as a destination festival in Chicago in the mid-2000s and expanding internationally.

The trailer, which is streaming now on YouTube, previews interviews with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Metallica's Lars Ulrich, as well as with Farrell himself.

"That was the Declaration of Independence of the Alternative Nation," Morello says of Lolla's launch.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza premieres May 21 on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza 2024 takes place August 1-4 and features headliners including blink-182, The Killers and Hozier.

