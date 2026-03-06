Watch trailer for upcoming 'The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel' documentary

'The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel.' Pictured: Hillel Slovak, Anthony Kiedis, Flea. (Courtesy of Netflix ©2026)

The trailer for the upcoming documentary The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel is out now.

The film was originally announced by Netflix in January under the title The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and was said to focus on the early years of the "Californication" outfit, specifically the artistic vision of original guitarist Hillel Slovak, who died in 1988.

In a subsequent statement, RHCP clarified that film is not a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary and that they "had nothing to do with it creatively." The band added that frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea gave interviews for the movie "out of love and respect for Hillel and his memory."

"We have not yet made a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary," the statement read. "The central subject of this current Netflix special is Hillel Slovak and we hope it sparks interest in him and his work."

The doc's name has now been updated with the Our Brother, Hillel subtitle.

"Everything about the Red Hot Chili Peppers was all Hillel's vision," Kiedis says in the trailer.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel premieres March 20 on Netflix.

