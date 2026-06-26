Watch trailer for Tom DeLonge-produced animated series, '﻿Breaking Bear'

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs live on stage during Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

A new trailer is out for Breaking Bear, the adult animated series executive produced by blink-182's Tom DeLonge.

The show follows a family of anthropomorphic bears who "run a drug empire to raise money to save their forest from frackers and an endless array of psychotic enemies," according to its description. Or, as DeLonge previously stated when the project was first announced back in 2022, it's "just a ridiculous show about animals doing drugs."

The trailer, which is streaming on YouTube, certainly lives up to that promise, alongside the type of humor you might expect from someone whose band just celebrated the 25th anniversary of an album called Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

Breaking Bear stars the voices of Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Josh Gad and Elizabeth Hurley, among others. It will premiere July 24 on Tubi.

Blink-182, meanwhile, recently announced a run of European dates, set to kick off in June 2027.

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