Watch trailer for Megadeth's ﻿'Behind the Mask﻿' film

Megadeth has released the trailer for their Behind the Mask film.

As previously reported, Behind the Mask features a career-spanning interview with frontman Dave Mustaine, as well as a full playback of Megadeth's upcoming self-titled farewell album.

You can watch the trailer on YouTube.

Behind the Mask will premiere in theaters worldwide on Jan. 22. Megadeth the album is due out Jan. 23.

Along with the farewell album, Megadeth is embarking on a final tour that's set to last several years. Their live plans so far include a 2026 North American tour with Iron Maiden.

