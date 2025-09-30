Watch trailer for BBC's Ozzy Osbourne documentary, '﻿Coming Home'

Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. (David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

The BBC has shared a new trailer for its Ozzy Osbourne documentary, Coming Home.

The clip features footage of Ozzy's home life with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, as they prepare to move back to England after years living in Los Angeles.

"What are you most looking forward to?" Sharon asks Ozzy, to which he responds, "Doing absolutely nothing."

Coming Home was originally conceived in 2022 as a series called Home to Roost before being reworked into a standalone documentary. The BBC first scheduled the Coming Home premiere for Aug. 18, a month after Ozzy's death on July 22, but it was postponed at the last minute, citing the "family's wishes."

Coming Home is now set to air on Thursday.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

