Watch Tom Morello cover "Power to the People" alongside Nandi Bushell at Download Festival

By Josh Johnson

Tom Morello covered the John Lennon song "Power to the People" during his set at England's Download Festival on Saturday, with drums by viral music prodigy Nandi Bushell.

The performance marked a reunion for Morello and Bushell, who also played together on the 2021 song "The Children Will Rise Up." Morello also posted his approval of Bushell's performance of Rage Against the Machine's "Guerilla Radio" back in 2020.

Bushell posted footage of the "Power to the People" collaboration on YouTube, adding, "Thank you [Morello] you are a LEGEND!"

Morello, meanwhile, is prepping a new solo single, "Soldier in the Army of Love." The track is due out June 28 and features his son, Roman.

