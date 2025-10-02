Watch Three Days Grace rock 'Riot' with Seattle Kraken mascot

Adam Gontier and Matt Walst of Three Days Grace perform in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 30, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Three Days Grace had a cracking good time at their show in Seattle Tuesday. Or, should we say, a Kraken good time.

During their performance of the song "Riot," the Canadian rockers were joined by Buoy, the mascot for the Seattle Kraken hockey team.

You can see footage of Buoy stage-diving into the crowd in a video posted to Facebook.

"Many thanks to Seattle Kraken's Buoy for walking us to stage & joining us for 'Riot,'" 3DG writes in the caption.

Three Days Grace is currently on tour in support of their new album, Alienation, their first since founding frontman Adam Gontier rejoined the band to form a two-vocalist lineup alongside longtime singer Matt Walst. Breaking Benjamin is co-headlining the bill.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.