Watch teaser for Oasis' reunion documentary, ﻿'Don't Look Back in Anger'

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher walkout together during their Oasis Live ’25 world tour at MetLife Stadium on August 31, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A new teaser for the upcoming Oasis documentary, Don't Look Back in Anger, is out now.

The 46-second clip features footage of the "Wonderwall" outfit rehearsing ahead of their gigantic 2025 reunion tour, which ended the long and public feud between formerly estranged brothers brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher.

"I just don't see myself on stage with Liam, I just don't see it," Noel says in a voiceover.

Of course, Noel and Liam did get back onstage together to reform Oasis for the first time in 16 years. The 2025 tour included sold-out shows in stadiums around the world, including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Don't Look Back in Anger will premiere Sept. 11 in select IMAX and cinemas worldwide. It'll then be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. later in the year.

Oasis is also set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class. The induction ceremony takes place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, "Wonderwall" has become the unofficial anthem for England's national soccer team, which advanced in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Sunday after beating Mexico 3-2.

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