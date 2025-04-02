Watch Sum 41's final video, 'Radio Silence'

By Josh Johnson

After performing together for the last time during Sunday's Juno Awards, Sum 41 has now premiered their final video.

Fittingly, the clip accompanies the song "Radio Silence," a track off Sum 41's farewell album, Heaven :x: Hell. It features frontman Deryck Whibley watching archival footage from throughout the band's history.

"As the Sum quietly set Sunday night, we wanted to leave you with something special to show our appreciation for all of the love that you have shown us over the years," Sum 41 says. "We present you with the final Sum 41 music video."

You can watch the "Radio Silence" video on YouTube.

Sum 41 announced in 2023 that they were disbanding after a final album and tour. Heaven :x: Hell dropped in 2024, and the farewell tour concluded in January.

Sunday's performance at the Junos celebrated Sum 41's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

