Watch Sum 41 cover Rage Against the Machine's "Sleep Now in the Fire"

Sum 41 has shared a cover of Rage Against the Machine's "Sleep Now in the Fire."

The "Fat Lip" outfit put their spin on the Battle of Los Angeles single during their set at the 2023 Hellfest in France. You can watch the performance now via Sum 41's Facebook.

"In the light of the news of Rage Against the Machine never performing again, we wanted to salute one of our all time favorite bands," Sum 41 says.

As previously reported, Rage drummer Brad Wilk announced on Wednesday, January 3, that the band "will not be touring or playing live again." The group last performed in August 2022.

Sum 41, meanwhile, is also set to give up the road — the band is set to break up after a final album and tour. The album, titled Heaven :x: Hell, drops March 29.

