Watch Stone Temple Pilots play Filter's "Hey Man Nice Shot" with Richard Patrick

By Josh Johnson

Stone Temple Pilots' ongoing tour with Live got an extra dose of '90s nostalgia thanks to a surprise appearance by Filter frontman Richard Patrick during Thursday's show in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Patrick joined STP for a rendition of Filter's signature song, "Hey Man Nice Shot." You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration now via Patrick's Instagram.

"I met up with my best friends from Stone Temple Pilots!!" Patrick writes in the caption.

Patrick will return to the same Mansfield venue on Friday while opening for Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper's Freaks on Parade tour.

STP's tour, meanwhile, continues Friday in Holmdel, New Jersey. The outing celebrates the 30th anniversaries of STP and Live's 1994 albums, Purple and Throwing Copper, respectively.

