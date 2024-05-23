Watch Shinedown's Brent Smith & Zach Myers cover "Stairway to Heaven" at Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

Shinedown's Brent Smith and Zach Myers rocked the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven" during a performance at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala, which took place Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Smith has posted footage of the cover on his Instagram. The rendition began with Myers on an acoustic guitar before he transitioned to an electric for the iconic Jimmy Page solo.

"Thank you EVERYONE @grammymuseum @recordingacademy for allowing us to be a part of the inaugural #grammymuseumgala," Smith writes in the post's caption. "It was such an honor to support not only @atlanticrecords but also to perform one of the greatest songs ever recorded."

Atlantic Records, which was Led Zeppelin's longtime label and continues to be Shinedown's, was the 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame label honoree.

"All of us in @shinedown ... are beside ourselves with gratitude," Smith says.

