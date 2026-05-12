Watch Shinedown, Mötley Crüe perform on 'American Idol' finale

The American Idol season 24 finale Monday featured performances from Shinedown and Mötley Crüe.

Shinedown was joined by contestant Philmon Lee for a medley of the band's songs "Searchlight" and "Second Chance." Lee, who was eliminated from the show in April, sang a number of rock songs during his run, including Foreigner's "Hot Blooded," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man," which Shinedown has covered.

Mötley, meanwhile, rocked "Home Sweet Home" and "Kickstart My Heart" alongside past American Idol winner and current judge Carrie Underwood. Underwood previously recorded "Home Sweet Home" to be the farewell song for American Idol season 8.

The finale also featured contestants Jake Thistle and Jesse Findling joining Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms for renditions of their respective songs "Hook" and "Hey Jealousy."

The winner of American Idol season 24 is Hannah Harper.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.