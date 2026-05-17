Watch RHCP's Chad Smith play with Paul McCartney & pretend to be Will Ferrell on '﻿SNL'

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs onstage at The Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith reprised his role as Will Ferrell's doppelgänger during Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live.

Smith took the stage as soon as the show began with the announcer introducing Ferrell as the host. He pretended to be the Anchorman star and launched into the opening monologue before the real Ferrell appeared and demanded Smith leave.

The episode's musical guest, Beatles icon Paul McCartney, then joined Ferrell onstage, but kept insisting that the real Ferrell was actually Smith, telling him, "Get back behind the drums where you belong."

Smith did indeed get back behind the drums to play alongside McCartney for his performances of "Band on the Run" and the new song "Days We Left Behind."

As many have pointed out, Smith and Ferrell do bear a striking resemblance to each other, which they previously played into when they competed in a drum battle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2014.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

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