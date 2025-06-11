Watch Queens of the Stone Age, Hozier, Megadeth & more on Bonnaroo livestream

Queens of the Stone Age, Hozier and Megadeth are among the artists whose sets at Bonnaroo will stream live on Hulu.

You'll also be able to watch performances by Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, Foster the People, beabadoobee, Modest Mouse, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Wilderado, Mt. Joy, Jack's Mannequin and Dispatch, among others.

For the full streaming schedule, visit Hulu.com/bonnaroo.

Bonnaroo 2025 takes place Thursday through Sunday in Manchester, Tennesse.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.