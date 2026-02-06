Watch QotSA's Josh Homme sing 'Somethin' Stupid' with Norah Jones

Josh Homme of Queens of Stone Age performs on the concert as a part of 'Corona Capital Sessions 2025' at Estadio Banorte on November 12, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has linked up with Norah Jones to perform the classic song "Somethin' Stupid."

The rendition features Jones and Homme on acoustic guitar as they sing the '60s standard, which is famous for the line, "And then I go and spoil it all by saying somethin' stupid like, 'I love you.'"

"That was so much fun!" Homme declared at the end of the song. "That one I could just sing over and over."

Homme and Jones recorded the performance, which is streaming on YouTube, for an upcoming episode of the latter's podcast, Norah Jones Is Playing Along. The full episode, which will also feature performances of QotSA songs, will premiere on Feb. 10.

Norah Jones Is Playing Along has previously featured Dave Grohl as a guest.

