Watch Pop Evil 'chase perfection' on ﻿'What Remains'﻿ tour

Pop Evil is currently on tour in support of their new album, What Remains. The record finds Leigh Kakaty and company exploring different sounds in an effort to continually keep their live show fresh.

"It all comes back to that set list," Kakaty tells ABC Audio. "If you like some of our older catalog, well we already have that in the set list. We don't need to have 10 more songs of the same thing."

Even if you're not totally feeling all the new material on the record, Kakaty's excited about the chance to change your mind in the live setting.

"It's like, 'Well I don't know if I like this song,' but you go see that band live and you're like, 'Wow, I absolutely love that song now, I love that band, I didn't know it was like that,'" Kakaty says. "The visual representation with your art when people come to see you live is very important, and you have to believe it."

He adds, "It has to start with you on day one when you make an album to really believe in what you're putting down on tape."

Pop Evil's set still includes all the big hits along with the new stuff, but no matter what they're playing, Kakaty's goal remains the same.

"There's this big thing with Pop Evil now, we're trying to chase perfection," Kakaty says. "We wanna be the best we can be every night, because there was a time in Pop Evil that we just showed up, man."

He continues, "It's important, man, to make sure that every time we're gonna be away from our homes, away from our friends, family, that we're delivering the best Pop Evil product, the best-sounding product we can at all times."

