Watch opening seven minutes of Bring Me the Horizon's 'L.I.V.E. in São Paulo' ﻿concert film

Bring Me the Horizon has uploaded the first seven minutes of the band's upcoming concert film, L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment).

The film begins with a screen modeled after a video game opening menu. The cursor then selects "extreme" from a list of difficultly modes, after which an animated character named Eve appears on the screen.

"São Paulo, are you ready for the greatest night of your life?" Eve asks the crowd. After an initial reaction, Eve responds, "Analyzing reaction levels. Status: weak as f***." Eve then poses the same question again, and much more exuberant cheering and yelling ensues.

Following Eve's introduction, Bring Me the Horizon takes the stage and opens with the song "DArkSide."

You can watch the first seven minutes of L.I.V.E. in São Paulo now on YouTube.

As for the whole film, L.I.V.E. in São Paulo will screen in theaters worldwide on March 25 and 28. It will be released as a live album on April 10.

Bring Me the Horizon will launch a North American tour in April.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

