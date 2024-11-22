Watch new videos from Hinder, Marylin Manson & Flat Black

New videos from Hinder, Marylin Manson and Flat Black are out now.

Hinder has premiered the clip for their latest song, "Everything Is a Cult." The track is the second fresh offering from the "Lips of an Angel" outfit, following the September single "Live Without It." Hinder's most recent album is 2017's The Reign.

Manson's video accompanies the song "One Assassination Under God," the title track off his new album. One Assassination Under God is Manson's first record since he was accused of abuse by his ex Evan Rachel Wood and several other women. Manson has denied the allegations.

Flat Black, which features former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook, has shared a live video for the song "A Bit of Lightning." The studio version appears on the debut Flat Black album, Dark Side of the Brain.

﻿(Hinder video contains uncensored profanity.)

﻿

