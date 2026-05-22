Watch new videos from The Hu and The Warning

The Hu and The Warning have premiered the videos for their respective new songs, "Lost Soul" and "Ego."

"Lost Soul" finds The Hu performing in a dark chamber that has a giant brain on the wall, cut with footage of a mysterious figure walking through the snow. It also features Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins, who sings on the track.

The song "Lost Soul," which dropped on Wednesday, will appear on the upcoming Hu album Hun, due out July 24.

Meanwhile, in "Ego," we see The Warning rocking sunglasses as they strut past a sea of microphones and cameras.

"This music video is all about reclaiming your power, embracing confidence, and standing tall in your identity… even when the world is watching," The Warning says in a statement.

"Ego," which is sung in Spanish, first dropped Monday. It follows the single "Kerosene."

The Hu is currently on tour with Apocalyptica, while The Warning is on the road with Yungblud.

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