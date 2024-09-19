Watch new video for Scott Stapp's '﻿Higher Power' ﻿single "Black Butterfly"

Scott Stapp has premiered a new video for "Black Butterfly," the current single off the Creed frontman's new solo album, Higher Power.

The clip is full of imagery from the song's lyrics, including running lions and butterflies bursting from cocoons. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"Growth is challenging, change can be uncomfortable, and personal loss can be crushing," Stapp says of the "Black Butterfly" message. "We've all been there. Push through. I've learned that the 'next level' of self-awareness is knowing what you're capable of and that you're not defined by your worst experiences."

"Black Butterfly" hit the top 20 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The Higher Power title track reached the top 10.

Stapp is currently on tour with the reunited Creed.

