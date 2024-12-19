Watch the new trailer for 'Becoming Led Zeppelin', opening nationwide Feb. 14

We're getting another look at the upcoming Led Zeppelin documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin.

A new trailer for the doc has just been released, featuring archival footage, clips of new interviews with band members Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant, and archival audio from their late drummer John Bonham. The clip is set to the Led Zeppelin classics "Good Times, Bad Times" and "Whole Lotta Love."

“The first time we played together you could tell it was gonna be a good group,” Bonham says in the clip. “It was an electric atmosphere and that’d been what I’d been waiting for,” Plant adds.

Talking about producing the band’s first album, Page notes, “I wanted it to be something that they hadn’t heard before.”

As for the band’s name, Jones reveals in the clip, "We were gonna be called Led Zeppelin and I thought, 'That’s a terrible name,' but I couldn’t come up with a better one so Led Zeppelin we were.”

Becoming Led Zeppelin first premiered as a work in progress at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Sony Pictures Classics acquired the rights to the completed film in May. The movie, described as a "hybrid docu-concert film," is the first officially sanctioned documentary about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is set to open exclusively in IMAX theaters on Feb. 7, with early access screenings in 18 markets starting Feb. 5. It will then hit theaters nationwide on Feb. 14.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.