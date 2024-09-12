Watch Mike Shinoda's speech from kickoff of Linkin Park comeback tour

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park played the first show of their comeback tour Wednesday at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. During the show, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda gave a speech, talking about the decision to restart LP seven years after the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

In the speech, which was posted to social media by the Kia Forum, Shinoda asked how many people in the crowd had never seen Linkin Park before. Following a big cheer, Shinoda shared, "That's part of why we're back out here, because I know some of you didn't get a chance [see us].

"We are thrilled to be back out here," Shinoda continued. "It is not about erasing the past, it's about starting this new chapter into the future."

Notably, Jaime Bennington, one of Chester's sons, used the word "erased" to rip Linkin Park's decision to continue with new vocalist Emily Armstrong, who's drawn criticism for her reported ties to Scientology and Danny Masterson. In an Instagram Story, Jaime, who attend the LA show, asserts that Shinoda "used my words against me."

In a previous statement, Armstrong said, "Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer," referring to Masterson, who was later convicted of rape.

"Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have," she said, adding that she's "never spoken with [Masterson] since."

Linkin Park's first album with Armstrong, From Zero, drops Nov. 15. Lead single "The Emptiness Machine" is out now.

