Watch mgk perform "Lonely Road" with Jelly Roll & Travis Barker on ﻿'The Tonight Show'

Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's "Lonely Road" took a detour to visit The Tonight Show Monday, with Travis Barker along for the ride.

The blink-182 drummer started the performance tapping on the edge of flaming trash can before moving to a full kit while mgk and Jelly belted out the tune, which interpolates the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

"There's no better place than being onstage with your brothers playing music," mgk declared as the song ended. "It feels like home, and this lonely road is not so lonely anymore. Let's take this record all the way to the top!"

You can watch the Tonight Show performance streaming now on YouTube.

"Lonely Road" just won the prize for the Crossover Song of 2024 at the People's Choice Country Awards.

