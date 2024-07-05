Watch The Mars Volta's drummer play along to Rush's "Limelight" after hearing it for the first time

2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Douglas Mason/WireImage (Douglas Mason/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

The Mars Volta's Philo Tsoungui is the latest drummer to take on Drumeo's "first time" challenge.

The YouTube channel has gone viral for its series asking drummers to come up with their own parts for a song that they'd never heard before. For Tsoungui, Drumeo picked the Rush classic "Limelight."

While it might be hard to believe that a drummer wouldn't know one of Rush's most famous songs — especially a drummer for a prog rock band like The Mars Volta — Tsoungui maintains that she'd never heard "Limelight," noting that she's from Germany. Upon hearing it, Tsoungui remarks, "It's a pretty hard song."

You can watch Tsoungui figure out her interpretation of "Limelight" streaming now on YouTube.

Past Drumeo videos include Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith playing Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Kill," Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren playing Paramore's "Misery Business" and Lamb of God's Art Cruz playing Imagine Dragons' "Thunder" after hearing them for the first time.

Meanwhile, you can catch The Mars Volta live in August playing a San Francisco show with Deftones and System of a Down.

