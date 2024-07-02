Watch Machine Gun Kelly in the trailer for upcoming ﻿'Jackpot!﻿' movie

Machine Gun Kelly has a role in the upcoming movie Jackpot!

The film is basically a futuristic version of that Shirley Jackson short story that terrified us as kids, only instead of getting stoned to death, the "winner" of the lottery has to escape everyone else in the city, who will win their money if they kill them.

Awkwafina plays the unwitting lottery winner, who finds an unlikely ally in an "amateur lottery protection agent," played by John Cena. In the trailer, MGK shows up as someone who can apparently offer shelter, but is reluctant to help our heroes.

"You can't just steal people's panic rooms, dude!" Kelly's character protests. "What are you, Jodie Foster?"

Jackpot!, directed by Paul Feig, premieres Aug. 15 on Prime Video.

