Watch live video for Nothing More's David Draiman collaboration, 'ANGEL SONG'

Nothing More Perform At The O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Nothing More has premiered a live video for their David Draiman collaboration, "ANGEL SONG."

The performance was recorded during Nothing More's set at the 2024 Aftershock festival, which featured a surprise appearance by the Disturbed frontman.

You can watch the live "ANGEL SONG" video streaming now on YouTube.

The studio version of "ANGEL SONG" appears on Nothing More's latest album, 2024's CARNAL. It hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

A deluxe edition of CARNAL, which includes the Aftershock performance of "ANGEL SONG," dropped in March.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

