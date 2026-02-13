Watch live video for Life of Agony's cover of 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'

Life of Agony performs at The O2 Institute Birmingham on March 2, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Life of Agony has released a live video for the band's cover of "Don't You (Forget About Me)."

The "River Runs Red" outfit put their spin on the '80s classic, which was originally recorded by Simple Minds for the soundtrack to The Breakfast Club, for their 1995 album, Ugly. However, they never played it live until their 2025 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ugly.

"Bringing it to the stage after all these years — and experiencing the live energy of the crowd — made the song one of the highlights of the set every night," says bassist Alan Robert.

You can watch Life of Agony's live "Don't You (Forget About Me)" video on YouTube.

"Don't You (Forget About Me)" was also just covered by Black Stone Cherry for their upcoming EP, Celebrate, due out March 6.

