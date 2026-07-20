Watch Limp Bizkit perform with the ﻿'Super Troopers'﻿ cast right meow

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2022 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Limp Bizkit definitely got into some shenanigans during their performance at the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival over the weekend.

The set featured a surprise appearance by the cast of Super Troopers 3, the upcoming threequel to the 2001 cult comedy.

As seen in video posted to the Super Troopers Instagram, the cast members showed up onstage in full costume while telling the crowd they were there to shut the show down. While Fred Durst maintains he and the Bizkit haven't broken any laws, a trooper then discovers a comically large bag of weed hidden near the drums.

Eventually, Limp Bizkit and the Super Troopers come to a truce and decide to rock "Break Stuff" together.

Super Troopers 3 hits theaters Aug. 7.

Limp Bizkit, meanwhile, will be back onstage in the U.S. in September to headline the Louder than Life festival.

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