Watch Les Claypool teach Geddy Lee to excavate in clip from '﻿Are Bass Players Human Too?'

Les Claypool Paramount+ (Paramount+/Paramount+)

By Josh Johnson

In the upcoming docuseries Are Bass Players Human Too?, Rush's Geddy Lee interviews fellow bassists about their lives outside playing the four-string. That apparently includes learning how to operate heavy machinery from Primus' Les Claypool.

Consequence.net has premiered a clip from the show, in which Claypool introduces Lee to his own personal excavator.

"I come from a long line of auto mechanics," Claypool shares. "My dad was a mechanic, my grandpa was a mechanic, my uncles were mechanics. I just like cool machinery."

"I'm trying to show the world that a bass player can do many things," Lee remarks. "This, I didn't expect, I have to admit."

Are Bass Players Human Too? premieres Tuesday, December 5, on Paramount+. Other guests include Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Hole's Melissa Auf der Maur.

