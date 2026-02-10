Watch Josh Homme play QotSA songs with Norah Jones on 'Playing Along﻿' podcast

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs onstage at ACL Live on November 18, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is the guest on the latest edition of Grammy-winning musician Norah Jones' podcast, Norah Jones Is Playing Along.

In between conversation, Homme and Jones play several Queens songs together, including "Make It Wit Chu," "This Lullaby" and "Kalopsia." They also perform a cover of the song "Somethin' Stupid," famously recorded by Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra, which was previously teased before the episode premiered.

You can watch Homme's full Playing Along appearance on YouTube.

Norah Jones Is Playing Along has previously featured Dave Grohl as a guest.

