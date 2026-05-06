Watch Jason Newsted unbox Metallica's upcoming ﻿'Reload'﻿ reissue box set

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is featured in a new unboxing video for the band's upcoming deluxe Reload reissue box set.

The 13-minute video finds Newsted opening up the package and going over its many contents, which includes five vinyl LPs featuring the original Reload remastered and the Ministry of Sound '97 live album, a bonus 7-inch vinyl single, 15 CDs and four DVDs.

Along with all the music, the box set includes posters, stickers, lyric sheets and a 128-page photo book, among other memorabilia.

Reload was originally released in 1997 and marked Metallica's final album with Newsted before his departure from the band in 2001.

The Reload reissue is due out June 26.

Newsted, meanwhile, recently shared that he underwent surgery in 2025 to remove throat cancer. He says he's now "free and clear."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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