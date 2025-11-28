Watch Jack White's Thanksgiving Detroit Lions halftime performance

Jack White performs during halftime of the NFL 2025 game between Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Jack White performed the halftime show during his hometown Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving game against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

The set began with a performance of White's solo song "That's How I'm Feeling" before transitioning into the White Stripes track "Hello Operator."

White was then joined onstage by fellow Detroiter Eminem, who executive produced the halftime show. They performed a mash-up of "Hello Operator" and Eminem's "'Till I Collapse."

The performance closed with a rendition of the signature Stripes song, "Seven Nation Army."

You can watch a playback of White's entire halftime show streaming now on YouTube.

