Watch Jack Black sing through Nickelback's 'How You Remind Me'

Jack Black attends the "Anaconda" London photocall at Claridge's Hotel on December 19, 2025 in London, England. (Dave Benett/WireImage)

This is how we remind you of what it sounds like when the D meets the 'Back.

Jack Black busted out a half-remembered rendition of the Nickelback hit "How You Remind Me" during an interview with IMDb about his latest film, Anaconda.

"What was Nickelback's biggest hit?" Black asks aloud during the conversation. The interviewer starts to move onto the next question as the Tenacious D frontman remains deep in thought — until he finally remembers "How You Remind Me."

Black then proceeds to sing the 2001 #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit, adding a few lyrical and vocal improvisations, along with some extra profanity not heard in the original.

"I think, amazingly, I got every lyric right," Black declared.

Anaconda is in theaters now. As far as we know, Nickelback is not involved at all.

