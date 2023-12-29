Watch highlights from the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony New Year's Day on ABC

A special featuring highlights from the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air Monday, January 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The star-studded event took place in November in Brooklyn, New York. Among the inductees were Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners. While neither Rage nor Bush showed up, guitarist Tom Morello accepted the honor and delivered a fiery speech, while St. Vincent performed "Running Up That Hill" in honor of the English singer-songwriter.

The ceremony also included surprise appearances by Jimmy Page, who performed a tribute to late guitar legend and Musical Influence inductee Link Wray, and Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard, who took part in a rendition of The Band's "The Weight" in memory of the late Robbie Robertson.

Howard spoke with ABC Audio during the ceremony's red carpet and described how it felt to be part of such an event.

"It's an honor to be in the room with so many great artists and inspirations, not only to me, but to the world," Howard said. "These are people who changed music."

Howard previously performed at the Rock Hall induction in 2018, during which she performed in honor of late rock 'n' roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

"Watching that happen and the just kind of imagining yourself, like, 'Maybe one day,'" Howard said of seeing artists get inducted. "Maybe not! It doesn't matter. It's more just, like, 'Look around this room, look who I'm surrounded by.'"

"You can feel that kind of energy in a room," she adds. "The creative energy, very palpable. And I'm just happy to be here, maybe some of it will rub off on me."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.